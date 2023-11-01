New WhatsApp Feature Allows for Enhanced Group Calls with 31 Participants

Jakarta – WhatsApp users have something to look forward to as the popular messaging app introduces a new feature that enhances group calls. According to reports from WABetaInfo, this new feature will allow users to initiate group calls with up to 31 participants simultaneously. Previously, users were limited to only 15 contacts for group calls, but with this upgrade, the calling experience will become smoother and more convenient.

Initially, this feature is only available for iOS devices, and users can update their WhatsApp application to version 23.21.72. If you haven’t received the feature yet, it is recommended to regularly check for updates on the App Store and the TestFlight app. While there is no official distribution schedule mentioned in the changelog, it is expected that some accounts will receive the feature in the coming weeks.

The group call feature was first introduced in WhatsApp beta for Android, indicating that it will likely be launched for Android users in the next few days. WhatsApp is continuously striving to offer new features to its users. Recently, the app introduced the ability to have two simultaneously logged-in accounts within the official application. The company also announced its plans to introduce passkey support for Android users.

In addition, last month, the Meta family, which includes WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram, welcomed a new AI assistant promising real-time information and the ability to generate images in seconds based on user requests.

With this latest update, WhatsApp is further establishing itself as a robust and versatile communication platform, catering to the evolving needs of its users. Now, connecting with a larger group of friends, family, or colleagues through group calls becomes even more convenient and efficient.

FAQ:

Q: How many participants can join a group call in the new WhatsApp feature?

A: With the latest upgrade, users can have up to 31 participants in a group call.

Q: Is the new group call feature available for Android users?

A: Although it was initially released on WhatsApp beta for Android, it is expected to be available for Android users in the coming days.

Q: How can I access the new feature?

A: To access the new feature, iOS users need to update their WhatsApp application to version 23.21.72 through the App Store. Regularly checking for updates is recommended for those who haven’t received it yet.

Q: What other features has WhatsApp introduced recently?

A: WhatsApp has also introduced the ability to have two logged-in accounts simultaneously and plans to launch passkey support for Android users.