WhatsApp Introduces Enhanced Group Calling Feature with 31 Participants

WhatsApp users have something to look forward to with the upcoming release of a new feature that allows group calls with up to 31 participants. This information was reported WABetaInfo, a reliable source for WhatsApp updates.

Previously, users were limited to initiating group calls with only 15 contacts. However, with this new enhancement, the user experience for making group calls will be much easier and smoother.

According to PhoneArena, this feature is currently available for iOS devices. Users can update their WhatsApp application to version 23.21.72 in order to access this feature. If users haven’t received the update yet, it is recommended to regularly check for updates on the App Store and the TestFlight app. Although the official changelog doesn’t mention a distribution schedule, it is likely that some accounts will receive the feature in the coming weeks.

The group calling feature was initially introduced in the WhatsApp for Android beta version. Therefore, it is highly probable that Android users will also receive this feature in the next few days.

WhatsApp continues to strive to offer new features to its users. Recently, they launched the ability to have two simultaneous logins within the official app. The company also announced their plans to introduce passkey support for Android users.

Moreover, Meta’s family of apps including WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram welcomed a new AI assistant last month. This assistant promises to provide real-time information and generate requested images within seconds.

Overall, the introduction of the enhanced group calling feature with 31 participants on WhatsApp demonstrates the platform’s commitment to improving user experiences and ensuring seamless communication among its vast user base.