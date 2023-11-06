Teenage Girls Targeted Online Predator, Resulting in Jail Sentence

A disturbing incident involving an online predator and teenage girls has recently led to the sentencing of Lee-Roy John, a 37-year-old man from New Milton. In July, John added several teenage girls on a popular social media platform, creating a private story where he shared indecent photographs of himself. The content included pictures of him on his bed in his underwear and three explicit videos. Shockingly, one of the girls called him out as a ‘weirdo’ before blocking him and informing her parents, leading to legal action.

The impact on the teenage victim has been significant, as she struggles to come to terms with the trauma caused John’s actions. Keely Harvey, the prosecutor in the case, highlighted the significant emotional toll on the victim, stating that she has become more withdrawn and incredibly angry. These deep-seated emotional effects may continue to impact her for an extended period.

Further investigations revealed that John was already under scrutiny for a separate crime. He had unknowingly engaged with a vigilante group posing as a 13-year-old girl, leading to his arrest. The online predator’s contact with the fictitious girl involved sexually explicit messages and the sending of a disturbing video.

During the trial, John claimed that his actions were a result of various pressures he was facing at the time. He mentioned that in 2023, he had resorted to using Snapchat to earn money offering adult content. While expressing remorse for involving the two underage victims, John’s defense attorney, Ellie Fargin, stated that he acknowledged his wrongdoing.

In passing the sentence, Judge Brian Forster KC condemned John’s actions, calling them “serious offenses.” The judge emphasized that John’s motivation was driven his desire for sexual gratification. Despite John’s claim of remorse, the judge held him responsible for his actions and sentenced him to three years and four months in jail. Additionally, John received a 10-year restraining order and must register as a sex offender for the next decade.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What social media platform was the predator using?

A: The specific social media platform is not mentioned in the article.

Q: Did the predator target multiple girls?

A: Yes, the predator added multiple teenage girls on the social media platform and created a private story to share indecent photographs.

Q: How did the victim respond to the predator’s actions?

A: The victim called the predator a “weirdo,” blocked him, and immediately informed her parents, leading to his arrest.

Q: What additional crime was the predator under investigation for?

A: The predator was being investigated after engaging with a vigilante group that posed as a 13-year-old girl, resulting in his arrest.

Q: What was the predator’s sentence?

A: The predator received a jail sentence of three years and four months, a 10-year restraining order, and must register as a sex offender for 10 years.