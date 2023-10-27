Pandemic Inquiry: Unanswered Questions Surrounding Deleted WhatsApp Messages

A woman from Perthshire, Jane Morrison, has voiced her concerns about deleted WhatsApp messages among government officials during the pandemic, claiming that these missing messages are preventing the public inquiry from uncovering the truth. Morrison, who tragically lost her partner to Covid-19, appeared before the official Scottish Covid inquiry to share her experience and highlight the importance of these messages.

Morrison-Hart, aged 49, initially went to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment for a separate illness but contracted Covid-19 during her stay. Despite her battle with the disease, she passed away in October 2020. Morrison’s appearance at the inquiry came in the wake of First Minister Humza Yousaf being embroiled in a controversy surrounding the records of decision-making processes during the pandemic.

According to the legal team of the separate UK Covid-19 Inquiry, the majority of WhatsApp messages exchanged among Scottish Government officials have not been retained. After her appearance before the inquiry, Morrison expressed her frustration, emphasizing that the content of these messages remains unknown. She believes that without access to these messages, a crucial part of the decision-making process and the reasoning behind certain choices is missing.

The deletion of these messages severely limits the ability of the inquiry to uncover the truth and raises questions about the motives behind their removal. Morrison contemplates the implications of deliberate deletion, stating that it would be morally, ethically, and legally wrong to obstruct the truth-seeking process. She urges for transparency and accountability in order to fully understand the decision-making process during the pandemic.

These concerns have caught the attention of inquiry chair Lady Hallett, who expressed her worry about the lack of retained messages. In response, Scotland’s Solicitor General will be investigating the issue. The inquiries in both Scotland and the UK are running concurrently and aim to shed light on the handling of the pandemic.

Morrison’s testimony goes beyond her personal loss. She also highlights the adverse impact of lockdown restrictions on mourners, preventing them from embracing at funerals. Moreover, she acknowledges the rise of Covid-deniers and conspiracy theorists, recognizing the anger and frustration that emerged when stories of rule-breaking officials were exposed.

As the inquiry continues, it remains crucial to address the unanswered questions surrounding the deleted WhatsApp messages. Only through transparency and a comprehensive investigation can the truth be fully revealed.

FAQs:

What is the main concern raised Jane Morrison?

Jane Morrison is concerned about the deleted WhatsApp messages among government officials and believes these missing messages hinder the public inquiry from uncovering the truth.

Why are the WhatsApp messages important?

The messages are crucial because they provide insight into the decision-making process and the reasoning behind certain choices made during the pandemic.

What is the response to the missing messages?

Scotland’s Solicitor General will be investigating the issue to address concerns about the deleted WhatsApp messages.

What else did Jane Morrison highlight?

Morrison spoke about the impact of lockdown restrictions on mourners and the rise of Covid-deniers and conspiracy theorists, noting that it caused anger and frustration among the public.

What is the goal of the inquiries in Scotland and the UK?

Both inquiries aim to investigate and shed light on the handling of the pandemic and ensure transparency and accountability.