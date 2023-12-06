Survivor Star Luke Toki Allegedly Separates from Wife Following Controversial Social Media Post

Perth-based reality TV star Luke Toki is rumored to have split from his wife Mary after a shocking social media post caught the attention of fans. Although the couple has not officially confirmed their separation, Mary’s Instagram post, captioned “He’s all yours ladies. Hope the grass is greener for you @luketoki,” suggests that there may be trouble in their relationship. Mary is no longer following Luke on Instagram, and he was notably absent from their son’s recent graduation ceremony. However, Luke is still keeping up with Mary’s updates on social media.

Luke and Mary, who have been married for eight years, share three children together. Their eldest son, Nate, was diagnosed with autism, and their youngest daughter, Madeline, lives with cystic fibrosis. This adds another layer of complexity to their family dynamics.

This recent controversy isn’t the first time Luke Toki has faced public scrutiny. Earlier this year, he appeared in court on allegations of escaping lawful custody. The incident allegedly occurred when police officers attempted to arrest him, and he is now facing charges related to the incident. Despite this legal battle, Luke has managed to maintain a strong fan base and has received support from the community.

In fact, fans of the reality TV star raised an astounding $500,000 through a GoFundMe campaign to support Luke and his family. With the help of this money, Luke was able to purchase a new home and donate to various worthy causes, including Telethon, Perth Children’s Hospital, and organizations related to cystic fibrosis.

Mary Toki, Luke’s wife, has also made headlines recently as she announced her candidacy for the Baldivis ward councillor position in the upcoming City of Rockingham elections. With almost a decade of residency in Baldivis, Mary aims to address issues such as “antisocial behaviors” and “rate rises.”

Although Luke and Mary Toki’s relationship may be strained at the moment, their journey continues to captivate the public’s attention. Fans are hopeful that they will overcome any challenges that come their way and find happiness both personally and professionally.