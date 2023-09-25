Perth Teenager Injured After Falling Through Skylight at Scitech

A 16-year-old teenager in Perth, Australia, suffered severe injuries after falling through a skylight at the entrance of Scitech, a popular science center. The incident occurred when the teenager and two others climbed onto the roof of the building late at night. The girl fell approximately eight meters onto the pavement, breaking both her wrists and her pelvis.

Authorities suspect that the incident may be connected to a dangerous social media trend called ‘Urbexing.’ Urbexing involves individuals exploring and filming themselves in buildings that are off-limits, then sharing the videos on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. This global craze has gained popularity in recent years, with urban explorers seeking out abandoned locations and posting their exploits online.

Local police have not launched an official investigation into the incident. However, they are working with Scitech’s security team to strengthen barriers and prevent unauthorized access to the site. The police commissioner acknowledged a previous breach at the science center but did not confirm whether it was related to Urbexing.

This incident serves as a reminder of the dangers associated with engaging in risky activities for the sake of social media content. It is important for individuals, especially young people, to prioritize their safety and avoid entering restricted areas or attempting dangerous stunts.

Sources:

– Perth teenager falls through Scitech skylight, retrieved from [source]

– Image credit: Jake Battrick

Note: This article is a fictional creation and does not contain any actual sources or URLs.