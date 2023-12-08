Presbyterian Ladies College Teacher Named WA Cricket’s School Ambassador of the Term

Summary: Ben Matheson, a teacher at Presbyterian Ladies College, has been named WA Cricket’s School Ambassador of the Term in recognition of his dedication and promotion of the game of cricket. Through his involvement in Cricket Australia School Programs and his tireless efforts to encourage students of all ages to participate in the sport, Ben has played a significant role in the growth of cricket in the region.

Presbyterian Ladies College (PLC) is proud to announce that their very own teacher, Ben Matheson, has been awarded the prestigious title of WA Cricket’s School Ambassador of the Term. Ben has demonstrated unwavering passion, positivity, and dedication in his efforts to promote cricket and inspire young players.

With his involvement in the Cricket Australia School Programs, Ben has actively encouraged students to embrace the game and has become an integral part of the school’s cricket community. His dedication has not gone unnoticed, as PLC was rewarded with a SEDA college incursion in Term three. This initiative allowed a larger group of students to experience and enjoy the sport.

According to WA Cricket Metro North Participation Officer Elyssa Mullaley, the contribution of ambassadors like Ben is crucial for the growth and development of cricket. Ben’s undeniable love and passion for the game have been evident to all who have worked with him. His exceptional commitment and willingness to go above and beyond in promoting the sport have earned him this well-deserved recognition.

Not only is Ben an outstanding teacher, but he has also made significant contributions as a coach. Previously, he was involved in coaching the U12 State Schoolboys during the National Championships, showcasing his dedication to nurturing young talent. Additionally, Ben reached out to WA Cricket to organize a before-school pop-up for girls in Pre-Primary to Year 2, encouraging them to participate in Cricket Blast programs at local clubs.

Ben’s impact within the local school community cannot be understated. He is highly respected his colleagues and students alike, making him a deserving winner of the School Ambassador of Term Four. His efforts have provided students with the best possible opportunities for success in cricket, while also serving as an inspiration to teachers and coaches across the region.