Perth Property Tycoon Sues Former Investors Over Defamation

A prominent figure in the Perth property market has taken legal action against two former investors for allegedly defaming him on social media, breaching a gag order. Ricky Dean Hirsch, a self-professed property tycoon, and his firm Fulfil The Dream entered into a settlement agreement with Frances Craigie and Brent Fairbairn, dissolving their business relationship amicably. However, Hirsch claims that Craigie violated the agreement making disparaging comments about him and his company on Facebook.

In response to Craigie’s actions, Hirsch has filed a lawsuit seeking damages, including aggravated and equitable damages, as well as a public admission of breach, removal of the comments, and a commitment not to repeat them. The exact amount of the damages has not been disclosed, but it is expected to exceed $750,000.

This legal battle comes amidst recent revelations that disgruntled investors in Hirsch’s property empire have filed complaints with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission due to alleged unpaid debts. Additionally, the state’s Building Services Board refused to renew Hirsch’s building contractor’s registration due to concerns about the company’s financial stability.

While these developments pose challenges to Hirsch’s reputation and business ventures, it remains to be seen how the courts will rule on the defamation case. Defamatory statements made on social media can have serious consequences, not only for the individuals involved but also for their professional standing and future prospects.

In an era where social media platforms provide individuals with a seemingly unlimited space to express their opinions, it is important to understand the legal responsibilities and consequences of online defamation. As this case unfolds, it serves as a reminder that individuals and businesses should approach their online interactions with caution, especially if they are bound legal agreements or operate in sensitive industries like real estate.

Overall, this legal dispute highlights the potential risks and implications of social media use in the modern world and raises questions about the boundaries of free speech in the online realm.