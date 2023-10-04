Perth Artist Jess Swan Connects with Art Enthusiasts at Upmarket Art Fair

Perth artist Jess Swan has gained a substantial online following for her vibrant and abstract artworks. With over a million views and more than 221,000 followers on her Instagram account, Swan has built her business one “like” at a time. Her success has even allowed her to ship her artwork to collectors all over the world.

However, despite her online presence, Swan is eager to connect with art enthusiasts in person. She will be launching her latest collection, Squiggle-scapes, at the Upmarket Art Fair at the University of Western Australia’s Winthrop Hall. The fair showcases over 60 local artists and features various forms of art, including paintings, prints, photography, ceramics, sculptures, and illustrations.

Swan believes that in-person connections and the feedback received at events like the Upmarket Art Fair are invaluable. She is especially excited to have the opportunity to exhibit her artwork in her hometown of Perth. Her Squiggle-scapes collection consists of more than 30 pieces, created using a piping bag filled with thick paint. The resulting squiggles add movement and texture to the vibrant artwork.

Swan encourages art enthusiasts to attend the Upmarket Art Fair, as it provides a unique opportunity to see a wide range of Western Australian art up close. This will be Swan’s first time exhibiting at the fair, as she was unable to participate last year due to the arrival of her fourth child.

Swan discovered her talent for art in 2016 when she decided to add some color to her home renovations. She bought a large canvas, gathered some old paint, and embarked on a project that ignited her passion for painting. Since then, Swan has painted almost every day and is amazed the speed and reach of her artistic career.

In addition to showcasing her artwork at the fair, Swan will also be offering her expertise as she shares her five tips for buying your first piece of art. These tips include visiting galleries and art fairs, setting a budget, buying what you love, considering authenticity and documentation, and enjoying the process of building an art collection.

Source: The West Australian