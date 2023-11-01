WhatsApp Business Summit: Revolutionizing Business Communication

WhatsApp Business Summit, the leading event for entrepreneurs utilizing WhatsApp Business, made its highly-anticipated debut in Indonesia on Wednesday (1/11/2023) at The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, South Jakarta. This marks the first time the summit is being held in the country, after its initial launch in Sao Paulo, Brazil in November 2022.

The summit serves as a platform that brings together business professionals who utilize WhatsApp Business, an instant messaging application that enables seamless interaction between businesses and consumers. This year’s event promises to introduce groundbreaking product innovations designed to enhance business operations in Indonesia. Additionally, an esteemed lineup of speakers will share valuable insights, tips, and success stories on utilizing WhatsApp for business purposes.

The roster of speakers includes Aldo Rambie, the Head of Industry at Meta Indonesia, Kathleen Tandy, the Director of Global Marketing for Business Messaging at Meta, and Linda Valentin, the Chief Commercial Officer of Alfagift Alfamart. Pieter Lydian, the Country Director of Meta Indonesia, and Clair Deevy, the Director of Global Affairs at WhatsApp, will also grace the stage as speakers during the summit.

In addition to sharing sessions led industry leaders, attendees will have the opportunity to explore an experience zone where they can test out the latest features and functionalities of WhatsApp Business.

While the specifics of the new features have not been disclosed yet, it can be expected that they will focus on streamlining business and customer interactions within the messaging app.

Looking back at last year’s WhatsApp Business Summit in Brazil, one notable feature announced was Business Search. This feature simplified the process of finding official business accounts allowing users to search for specific businesses or companies within the WhatsApp search bar. Once a user finds the desired business account, they can initiate a conversation with just a few taps.

Stay tuned for updates on the latest announcements and groundbreaking innovations unveiled at the WhatsApp Business Summit Indonesia, as businesses continue to leverage the power of WhatsApp to transform communication and redefine customer experiences.

