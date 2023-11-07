A Fresh Perspective on Sylvester Stallone and “Rocky”: A Surprising Documentary

In 1977, the Oscars faced a great upset when “Rocky” won Best Picture over renowned masterpieces like “All the President’s Men,” “Network,” and “Taxi Driver.” This victory was seen many film snobs as the death knell for the taut, sophisticated, politically aware movies that had made the 1970s so remarkable. However, a new documentary on Netflix, titled “Sly,” challenges this narrative and presents Sylvester Stallone in a different light.

Directed Thom Zimny, known for collaborating with Bruce Springsteen, the documentary delves into Stallone’s life, revealing a surprisingly self-aware artist. Stallone narrates his journey with candid and often heartbreaking recollections about his rise in the film industry. Through his introspective storytelling, a different side of Stallone emerges—one that is intelligent, sensitive, and deeply steeped in cinematic history.

While the documentary doesn’t directly address the claim that Stallone destroyed Hollywood’s last Golden Age, it does upend this assumption. It becomes clear that Stallone is not just the superstar who brought to life iconic characters like Rocky and Rambo; he is an artist who channels his own experiences and emotions into his work. Stallone’s traumatic childhood and personal struggles have shaped his films, adding psychological depth to characters that have been misremembered and reduced to mere action heroes.

Despite criticism, Stallone’s approach to filmmaking is rooted in simplicity and a belief in the power of a strong narrative. “Rocky” exemplifies this philosophy, with Stallone emphasizing the importance of having a clear beginning, middle, and end. The film’s success lies in its ability to deliver a hopeful and uplifting story within the gritty realism of Philadelphia.

While some may argue that Stallone’s movies became increasingly fantastical, paving the way for the dominance of cartoonish superheroes, it should not overshadow the fact that at their core, the “Rocky” franchise and its “Creed” sequels are love stories—stories of a couple who remain steadfastly together against all odds.

Through “Sly,” viewers gain a fresh perspective on Stallone’s artistic journey, dismantling preconceived notions and showcasing the psychological depth behind his characters. This documentary serves as a reminder that sometimes the greatest surprises come from the most unexpected places, and that true artistry can transcend initial judgments.

