Unearthing the Truth About Sylvester Stallone: A Reflection on “Sly”

Ask any film enthusiast for their thoughts on the best picture winner in 1977, and they will likely express their discontent. That year, cinematic masterpieces like “All the President’s Men,” “Network,” and “Taxi Driver” captivated audiences with their taut storytelling, political awareness, and sophisticated narratives. Yet, in a surprising turn of events, “Rocky” claimed the coveted title at the Oscars, leaving many to believe that it signaled the end of the Golden Age of Hollywood.

In the recently released documentary “Sly” on Netflix, director Thom Zimny indirectly challenges this narrative. While not directly addressing the notion that Sylvester Stallone helped in the demise of Hollywood’s last Golden Age, the film unveils a more complex and introspective side of Stallone. Through candid and often heartbreaking recollections, Stallone narrates his life, revealing himself to be a thoughtful and self-aware artist. Contrary to popular belief, he demonstrates intelligence, sensitivity, and an extensive knowledge of cinematic history.

It’s fitting that Zimny, known for collaborating with Bruce Springsteen on numerous projects, would be the one to tell Stallone’s story. Both Springsteen and Stallone have successfully created third identities through their art, blending truth and fiction to resonate with their male fanbases. Zimny acknowledges that despite their different personae, both Springsteen and Stallone touch on the dreams and identity of America.

“Sly” delves into Stallone’s upbringing and traumatic experiences, shedding light on the psychological depth of beloved but often misunderstood characters such as Rocky and Rambo. Stallone’s broken relationships, particularly with his father, infused his portrayals with self-doubt, pain, and loneliness, giving his characters a raw authenticity that transcends mere machismo.

As a filmmaker, Stallone adheres to a simplicity that avoids superficiality. Embracing cinema’s roots as a silent medium, he crafts narratives that prioritize movement, pacing, and visual storytelling, utilizing his own face as a canvas. Stallone emphasizes the importance of having a clear beginning, middle, and end, an approach that was evident in the original “Rocky” film and remains a testament to unfussy, pared-down storytelling.

While some may argue that “Rocky” diverged from the realism of its competitors, it still honored the tradition of delivering emotional uplift within the context of pugilistic action. Furthermore, despite the franchise’s later turn towards fantasy and larger-than-life adversaries, the core of the “Rocky” series and its subsequent “Creed” sequels remains a love story, showcasing a couple’s unwavering commitment.

In conclusion, “Sly” offers a fresh perspective on Sylvester Stallone, debunking preconceived notions and revealing an artist driven personal trauma and a desire for authentic storytelling. Stallone’s contributions to cinema may not conform to the expectations of film snobs, but they undeniably resonate with audiences, reminding us of the enduring power of hope, perseverance, and love.

FAQs

1. What other films did Thom Zimny collaborate on?

Thom Zimny is best known for his collaborations with Bruce Springsteen, working on more than two dozen documentaries, music videos, and visual albums.

2. What influenced Stallone’s characters in the “Rocky” and “Rambo” franchises?

Stallone’s broken relationships, particularly with his father, influenced the depth and vulnerability he portrayed in these characters, giving them a raw authenticity beyond their macho exteriors.

3. How does Stallone approach filmmaking?

Stallone prioritizes simplicity and visual storytelling, drawing inspiration from silent cinema and emphasizing the importance of having a clear beginning, middle, and end in his narratives.

4. What was the central theme of the “Rocky” series?

At its core, the “Rocky” series is a love story, highlighting the unwavering commitment between the main characters amidst the challenges they face.