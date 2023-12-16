Canine Anxiety: A Journey of Healing and Progress

Summary: A heartwarming tale of how time, patience, and innovative solutions helped a rescued dog overcome anxiety and find stability and happiness.

In a heartwarming story of resilience and compassion, a family shares their journey of helping their rescued dog, Archie, overcome anxiety and find a sense of calm. While Archie is not completely free of his anxieties, he has made significant progress over the past three years since being adopted during the pandemic.

As with many rescue dogs, Archie had both physical and mental ailments that needed attention. While the physical ailments could be easily addressed with proper care and treatment, the mental ones proved to be more challenging. Archie suffered from separation anxiety and would exhibit destructive behavior when left alone.

The family tried various medications and natural remedies, but it was a combination of doggy Prozac and an innovative solution that helped turn things around. Inspired a Zoom lecture, the family recorded the lecture and played it on a talking picture frame when they had to leave the house. This provided comfort and a sense of presence to Archie, reducing his anxiety levels.

Installing Ring cameras in the house allowed the family to keep an eye on Archie’s behavior when left alone. They noticed that he would walk around for a bit before settling down near the closed study door, seemingly finding solace in hearing the familiar voice on the recording.

While there were setbacks along the way, such as Archie pushing open the partially closed study door, the family persisted with their methods and made adjustments. They Archie-proofed the house, placing the trash can in a secure location and removing potential food temptations from the counters.

Gradually, Archie’s behavior improved, and the family began taking him with them on small outings, allowing him to experience new environments and build confidence. Although Archie still exhibits some quirks, such as the desire to always be close to his humans, he has come a long way from the anxious dog they first rescued.

This heartwarming story reminds us that healing takes time, patience, and innovative approaches. Just as humans work through their trauma, dogs can also overcome their anxieties if provided with love, understanding, and supportive environments.