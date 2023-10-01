WhatsApp Introduces AI-Powered Stickers for Enhanced User Interaction

Meta has officially announced the addition of new features to its platforms and applications, including WhatsApp, through its “Connect” event. With a focus on user security, Meta assures that all messages and content sent to “Meta AI” will be protected end-to-end encryption.

One of the exciting developments is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into WhatsApp, allowing users to interact with the popular instant messaging platform in new ways. Specifically, users will now have the ability to create stickers using Meta’s AI-powered tool called “Emu.”

To begin creating stickers, WhatsApp users will need to open the app and select any chat, whether it’s private or a group conversation. Within the stickers section, they can click on the “Create” button located at the top of the options list for images to be sent. This action will open a pop-up window that says, “Create stickers with AI.”

Users will then be prompted to input a description or instructions into a text box for the AI system, called “Emu,” to generate multiple sticker options based on the provided theme. The sticker creation process is automatic, and once the stickers are generated, they can be directly sent or saved like any other sticker. It’s worth noting that these AI-generated stickers will be marked with a special icon or label, indicating that they were made using artificial intelligence.

This new feature aims to enhance user creativity and personalization within WhatsApp conversations. With the power of AI, users can bring their ideas to life through custom stickers, providing a more dynamic and engaging messaging experience.

Overall, Meta’s integration of AI into WhatsApp showcases its commitment to evolving its platforms and ensuring user satisfaction. With the introduction of AI-powered stickers, WhatsApp users have yet another way to express themselves and create content within the app.

Sources:

– Meta’s official announcement during the “Connect” event.