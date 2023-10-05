Indian Consumers Prefer Recommendations from People They Know on Social Media for Purchasing Decisions

A recent research study Mintel reveals that Indian consumers are more likely to be influenced people they personally know on social media when making purchasing decisions. While online influencers are popular among urban consumers, with 28% relying on their recommendations, the majority of consumers across various categories prefer recommendations from people they know.

In Tier 3 cities, 67% of consumers have not made purchases based on online influencers’ recommendations. This suggests that consumers in low-tier cities remain unconvinced when it comes to influencer marketing. Urban Gen Z and Millennials, on the other hand, show an affinity towards sports celebrities and draw inspiration from them for fashion and lifestyle choices.

Women aged 18-44, especially those between the ages of 35 and 44, are more inclined to be influenced entertainment celebrities when purchasing beauty and grooming products. Authenticity and trust play a crucial role in influencer marketing campaigns, with consumers finding micro and nano influencers to be more relatable and authentic compared to those with massive followings.

YouTube is the most widely used social media platform among different age groups, with Gen Z, Millennials, and Gen X engaging with it the most. Older Millennials and Gen X are also active on Facebook and Instagram, making these platforms valuable for maintaining a brand presence. Baby Boomers, however, are less conducive to online influencer marketing as only 30% have used social media in the last six months.

Brands need to consider consumers’ preferences and incorporate them into their social media marketing strategies, whether it means leveraging the appeal of sports and entertainment celebrities or partnering with micro and nano influencers to create authentic and compelling influencer campaigns.

