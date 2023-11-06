New Partnership Brings Enhanced Identity Verification to LinkedIn Users in Australia and Brazil

LinkedIn users in Australia and Brazil will now have the opportunity to strengthen the authenticity and trustworthiness of their profiles, thanks to a new partnership between LinkedIn and San Francisco-based selfie biometrics provider, Persona. The partnership, announced jointly the two companies, will introduce ID authentication software from Persona, which will verify the identity of LinkedIn users in these two countries.

By leveraging Persona’s cutting-edge ID verification technology, LinkedIn users in Australia and Brazil will benefit from a seamless and secure verification process for their NFC passports. Once their profiles have undergone verification, a verification badge will be added to further demonstrate their authenticity.

The collaboration between LinkedIn and Persona comes as part of LinkedIn’s ongoing efforts to incorporate identity verification into its platform. In April, LinkedIn announced a partnership with Clear for biometric ID verification for its US users. Now, with the addition of Persona, LinkedIn aims to extend this feature to users in the LATAM, APAC, and EMEA regions.

Oscar Rodriguez, LinkedIn’s Head of Trust and Privacy, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We’re pleased to be partnering with Persona to help users add an extra layer of trust and authenticity to their LinkedIn experience.” This sentiment was echoed Rick Song, Persona’s CEO, who emphasized their shared vision with LinkedIn to foster authentic connections globally.

LinkedIn boasts approximately 12 million users in Australia and 64 million users in Brazil, according to Statista. By implementing identity verification measures, LinkedIn seeks to enhance user confidence and maintain a safe and reliable professional networking environment.

FAQs

How does the partnership between Persona and LinkedIn work?

Persona’s ID authentication software will be used to verify the identity of LinkedIn users in Australia and Brazil. Once a user’s profile has undergone verification, a verification badge will be added to their account.

What are the benefits of identity verification for LinkedIn users?

Identity verification adds an extra layer of trust and authenticity to LinkedIn profiles. With a verification badge, users can demonstrate their legitimacy and enhance their reputation on the platform.

Can users trust that their biometric data is secure?

While Persona processes selfie biometrics, LinkedIn does not collect any biometric data directly. This ensures that user data remains secure and privacy is protected.

Will identity verification be extended to other regions?

Yes, the partnership between Persona and LinkedIn intends to roll out identity verification to users in the LATAM, APAC, and EMEA regions in the future.