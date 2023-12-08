Person Attempts to Bring Loaded Gun into Local Hospital, No Charges Filed

Summary: Authorities in Davenport, Iowa revealed that a person had attempted to bring a loaded weapon into Genesis East hospital on Monday morning. However, police clarified that no charges will be filed in connection with the incident.

In a recent phone call with local news station TV6, Davenport Police informed them that the incident occurred around 1 a.m. Although details surrounding the circumstances are currently unknown, it has been confirmed that no arrests have been made in relation to the incident.

This is a developing story and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

