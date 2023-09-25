Menteri Perdagangan to Sign Revised Regulation on Social Commerce

The Minister of Trade, Zulkifli Hasan, has announced that he will soon sign the revised Regulation of the Minister of Trade Number 50 of 2020 today, Monday (25/9/2023). This regulation governs the existence of social media and e-commerce platforms such as TikTok Shop, which currently have an impact on micro, small, and medium enterprises (UMKM).

TikTok Shop has been protested many UMKM actors because it is very disadvantageous. “Just now, this meeting was about the theme of regulating electronic commerce, especially social commerce. It has been agreed that tomorrow, on this return trip, the revised Regulation of the Minister of Trade 50/2020 will be signed. This has been discussed for months with Mr. Teten, Mr. Budi Arie, and others,” said Zulkifli Hasan at the Presidential Palace Complex, Jakarta, after attending a limited meeting on the policy of structuring electronic business at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Monday (25/9/2023).

In addition to Zulkifli Hasan, this meeting was also attended the Minister of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises (Menkop UKM), Teten Masduki, and the Minister of Communication and Information (Menkominfo), Budi Arie.

Zulkifli explained that TikTok, as a social commerce platform, is only allowed to facilitate the promotion of goods or services. He emphasized that social commerce platforms should not engage in direct buying and selling transactions.

“First, the content, social commerce is only allowed to facilitate the promotion of goods/services, not direct transactions, direct payments, no longer allowed. It can only be used for promotion purposes, like TV, advertisements are allowed, but it cannot be used for selling, cannot accept money. So it functions as a digital platform, its duty is to promote,” he explained.

Zulkifli also stressed the need to separate e-commerce platforms from social media. This is to prevent the use of personal data for business interests.

“There is no social media, it is not related, so it must be separated. The algorithm should not be controlled one entity. And this prevents the use of personal data, what you call it, for business interests,” he said.

Furthermore, Zulkifli stated that imported products should be treated the same as domestically made products. He gave an example that imported products must have permits from the National Agency of Drug and Food Control (BPOM), halal certificates, and must meet the prescribed standards.

“We will also regulate which products can be directly sold, products from abroad, what used to be called the negative list is now called the positive list. What is allowed, what is not allowed, is regulated. For example, batik, made in Indonesia, we have many here,” he explained.

Moreover, social media platforms…

Definitions:

– UMKM: micro, small, and medium enterprises

– BPOM: National Agency of Drug and Food Control

Sources:

– REPUBLIKA.CO.ID – https://republika.co.id/