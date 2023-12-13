Permashifting: Escaping Reality for a Desired World

Summary: The practice of permashifting, where individuals permanently transport themselves to a “desired reality” as an escape from their current reality, has gained popularity on TikTok. While some perceive it as a joke, others genuinely believe they are creating and inhabiting an alternate reality. Although it may seem odd to outsiders, permashifters script alternate lives and build worlds inside their desired reality, even incorporating their loved ones into it. Although their physical bodies remain in the current reality, permashifters consider them to be mere shells while their consciousness exists in the desired reality. The concept of shifting realities is not new and has been popularized on platforms like Tumblr and Reddit. Clinical psychologist Dr. Joshua Kaplow states that permashifting, when practiced individuals struggling with trauma or mental health issues, can actually be beneficial, as it offers a sense of control and hope in difficult times. While it may be disheartening to think that some people feel the need to escape their current reality, the multitude of challenges faced today, such as the cost of living crisis and environmental concerns, have contributed to this desire for an alternate world.

Title: Escaping the Mundane: The Phenomenon of Permashifting

Disassociating from reality is not uncommon, but a new trend on TikTok has taken this concept to a whole new level. Welcome to the world of permashifting, where individuals permanently transport themselves to a “desired reality” they’ve conjured up. Although it may sound like a joke, many permashifters on TikTok sincerely believe that they are inhabiting an alternate reality of their creation.

Permashifting entails scripting alternate lives and constructing intricate worlds within this desired reality. If a permashifter does not want to leave their loved ones behind, they simply script them into their new reality. While disconcerting, this process allows individuals to dissociate from their current reality and immerse themselves in a world of their choosing.

This trend is not entirely new. Platforms like Tumblr and Reddit have long been home to people seeking to shift realities, whether it’s to date fictional characters or live in the fantastical world of Harry Potter. To shift realities, individuals employ various meditation techniques to move their consciousness into a different realm. The act of scripting helps them create a detailed outline of their desired reality, including the person they want to become within it.

Contrary to popular belief, clinical psychologist Dr. Joshua Kaplow argues that permashifting is not inherently harmful. He suggests that for individuals who have experienced trauma or are struggling with mental health issues, permashifting can offer comfort and a sense of control. In times of distress, the ability to shape their internal experiences and be whoever they want can provide hope and solace.

It is disheartening to consider that so many people feel the need to escape their current reality. The challenges presented the cost of living crisis and the looming environmental collapse contribute to this desire for an alternate existence. While it may seem morbid, it is crucial to recognize that everyone copes with the world differently, and for some, permashifting serves as a means of finding solace amidst the chaos.