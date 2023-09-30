WhatsApp to End Support for Older Android Operating Systems

WhatsApp has announced that it will soon end support for millions of Android devices running on outdated operating systems. Currently, WhatsApp supports Android devices running on Android 4.1 or newer, iPhones running on iOS 12 or newer, and KaiOS 2.5.0. However, starting from October 24, 2023, WhatsApp will only support Android 5.0 Lollipop and newer versions.

In a Help Center post, WhatsApp stated that starting from October 24, 2023, only Android OS version 5.0 and above will be supported. This means that devices running on Android Jelly Bean (4.1, 4.2, and 4.3) and Android 4.4 KitKat or older versions will no longer be able to use WhatsApp.

WhatsApp also emphasized that users’ devices must be able to receive SMS or phone calls during the verification process. The messaging application does not support users who create new accounts on devices that only support Wi-Fi networks.

The support for iOS 12 and KaiOS 2.5.0 will remain unchanged. Last year, WhatsApp already discontinued support for iPhones running on iOS 10 and iOS 11.

For Android 4.x users who still want to access WhatsApp on their devices, it is recommended to update their operating system to Android 5.0 if available. Otherwise, it is time to consider upgrading to newer devices.

The number of devices running on Android Jelly Bean and Android KitKat has been decreasing. In October 2022, only 0.36% of Android devices were running on Jelly Bean, and only 1.39% were running on Android KitKat. Both operating systems no longer receive official support from Google. Android Jelly Bean lost support from Google Play Service in August 2021, while support for Android KitKat was discontinued in August 2023.

WhatsApp’s decision to end support for devices with outdated operating systems is driven factors like the lack of the latest security updates and the inability to meet the necessary functionalities to run WhatsApp.

WhatsApp will notify users through the app before discontinuing support, and users will also receive reminders to upgrade their devices.

