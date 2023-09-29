Performance Talks: CMO Corner – The Power of Brand and Growth Strategy

In the video series “Performance Talks: CMO Corner,” industry leaders discuss strategy, leadership, and industry trends. In a recent interview, Angie Gifford from Meta’s Vice President, EMEA, sat down with Marc-Oliver Schmiedle, the Chief Growth Officer at YOOX NET-A-PORTER, to delve into the power of brand and growth strategy.

With 15 years of industry experience, Schmiedle shared insights from his leadership positions at Expedia and his current role at YOOX NET-A-PORTER. He emphasized the importance of brand in driving incremental growth for businesses. According to Schmiedle, having a strong brand can attract and retain customers, ultimately leading to increased sales.

When it comes to setting a growth strategy, Schmiedle highlighted one crucial approach that businesses must have – a customer-centric mindset. Understanding the needs and desires of customers is essential for creating effective growth strategies. By putting the customer at the center of decision-making, businesses can better tailor their offerings to meet customer demands.

During the interview, Schmiedle also discussed how his team at YOOX NET-A-PORTER utilized Meta’s Conversions API to increase sales. Meta’s Conversions API enabled them to optimize their ad campaigns at every stage of the customer journey, from discovery to purchase. This technology helped improve the performance of their ad campaigns and enhance the overall customer experience.

To learn more about YOOX NET-A-PORTER’s successful implementation of Meta’s Conversions API, visit their website for additional details.

