New York’s Performa Biennial: Embracing the Power of Live Performance

In a world where technology allows us to connect with people and events from around the globe with just a smartphone, it’s easy to believe that we are everywhere when we are actually nowhere. We can watch dance performances in Berlin, join protests in Iran, or witness catastrophe in the Middle East, all from the comfort of our own homes. But for RoseLee Goldberg, the founding director of Performa, New York’s only performance biennial, this digital experience only highlights the importance of live performance.

Performa is now in its 10th Biennial edition, showcasing nearly 50 artists and collectives from around the world. Unlike typical art exhibitions, Performa focuses on live performances, including dance, theater, and general happenings. This unique approach originated from Goldberg’s encounter with Iranian artist Shirin Neshat’s two-channel video, “Turbulent,” at the Venice Biennial in 1999. Inspired the power of live staging, Goldberg and Neshat collaborated to bring the video to life at Lincoln Center in 2001.

Since then, Performa has continued to push boundaries commissioning new works from visual artists who have never worked live before. The biennial has expanded to include national “pavilions” sponsored foreign cultural organizations, as well as a central “hub” hosting multiple events. However, one element remains constant: the immersive nature of live performances. Attendees are expected to arrive on time, stay until the end, and fully engage with the art.

The sustained attention required during live performances is increasingly rare in our fast-paced digital world. Apart from moments like psychotherapy or a criminal trial, live performances offer a unique opportunity to truly connect with others and experience a genuine presence. As Goldberg believes, the power of live performance lies in the risk and trust between Performa and its artists, creating an exchange that can only happen once.

While technology has its place in documenting and sharing these experiences, nothing can replace the magic of being in the room as a work develops or is performed. Performa embraces the ephemeral and transformative nature of live performance, reminding us of the undeniable value of human connection and shared experiences in an increasingly digital world.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Performa?

Performa is a performance biennial based in New York City. It showcases live performances artists and collectives from around the world.

2. How does Performa differ from traditional art exhibitions?

Performa focuses on live performances, including dance, theater, and general happenings. It seeks to create immersive experiences that require sustained attention from audiences.

3. Why is live performance important?

Live performance offers a unique opportunity for genuine human connection and shared experiences. It allows for a deeper engagement with the art and the artists involved.

4. How does Performa commission new works?

Performa commissions new works from visual artists who have never worked live before. This approach encourages experimentation and provokes new ways of thinking within the art world.

5. Is technology used in Performa?

While technology has its place in documenting and sharing live performances, Performa emphasizes the power of live presence and the transformative nature of experiencing a work in person.