WhatsApp deemed unsafe for French government officials

The French Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne, has issued a circular stating that the Meta-owned messaging app, WhatsApp, is not secure enough for government officials to use. Borne’s decision is based on concerns over both the app’s lack of safety and France’s desire to combat American technological sovereignty.

For years, WhatsApp has been widely used government officials as a faster and more secure communication tool compared to email. However, the government’s main concern lies in the fact that while the app offers end-to-end encryption to protect message content, Meta still has access to other data, allowing them to know when two users are communicating.

The French government’s decision to move away from WhatsApp is not solely based on security concerns. They are also encouraging the use of the French messaging app, Olvid, as a means to promote national sovereignty. According to Jean-Noel Barrot, the Minister for Digital Affairs, using Olvid is the best way to ensure their sovereignty and improve the security of communications.

To strengthen the security of exchanges, government officials will be required to replace other instant messaging services. Borne’s circular states, “Consumer instant messaging applications are playing an increasingly important role in our daily communications. However, these digital tools are not without flaws and therefore cannot guarantee the security of conversations and shared information.” It goes on to explain that adopting Olvid is not only a signal of awareness regarding cybersecurity but also a step towards greater French technological sovereignty.

Olvid, as described on its website, aims to provide a solution to “free users from foreign technologies subjected to extraterritorial laws,” such as the U.S. Cloud Act, which compels American companies to give up data stored on foreign servers. Olvid has also become the first messaging app to receive approval from France’s National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI).

