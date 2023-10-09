Snapchat’s Privacy Risks for Children Under Scrutiny

The British Information Commissioner, John Edwards, has expressed concerns about Snapchat’s ability to identify and adequately assess privacy risks for children and other users. This comes after the popular multimedia app, created Stanford University students in 2011, developed a chatbot called “My AI.” The UK’s data watchdog has suggested that Snapchat may not have properly evaluated the privacy risks associated with this AI-powered chatbot.

The Information Commissioner’s Office is currently investigating how “My AI” processes the personal data of Snapchat’s 21 million UK users, including children aged between 13 and 17. The authority has stated that if the US company fails to address the regulator’s concerns adequately, “My AI” could potentially be banned in the UK.

Snapchat’s spokesperson responded assuring the public that their AI technology had undergone rigorous legal and privacy reviews before its release, and that they would continue to work constructively with the Information Commissioner’s Office.

This scrutiny from the British authorities highlights the increasing importance of protecting children’s privacy in the digital age. With millions of young users, Snapchat must ensure that their chatbot and other features meet stringent privacy standards. While awaiting a response from Snapchat’s team, potential regulations may be implemented to address these concerns.

Sources:

– John Edwards, Information Commissioner’s Office, UK

– Reuters