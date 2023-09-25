WhatsApp Introduces New Feature: WhatsApp Channel

WhatsApp has recently launched a new feature called WhatsApp Channel or WhatsApp Channel, which has been released in over 150 countries worldwide. This feature allows celebrities, public figures, and organizations to distribute information to their followers through a one-way broadcasting group.

The introduction of this new feature brings about some changes in the app’s interface and user experience. Here are a few differences in WhatsApp before and after the introduction of the WhatsApp Channel feature:

1. “Status” Tab becomes “Updates”

The first difference in WhatsApp after the update and the introduction of the Channel feature is related to the name change in the menu. Previously, the status of friends could be found in the “Status” tab, but now it has been renamed to “Updates”. The “Updates” tab now consists of a list of friends’ statuses as well as channels that users can follow.

2. No Search Menu for Status

Another change that follows WhatsApp’s update with the Channel feature is the absence of a search menu for status. As a result, to find a specific contact’s status, users have to scroll through the list of friends’ statuses and manually search for it. This change has received some criticism from WhatsApp users.

3. Viewing Muted Status

Another difference in WhatsApp after the update with the Channel feature is regarding the location of muted statuses. Previously, users could view muted statuses simply scrolling down the screen, but now users have to follow a slightly different method. To view muted statuses after the WhatsApp update with the Channel feature, users need to:

– Open WhatsApp

– Tap on the “Updates” tab

– Tap on “More,” which is represented three dots on the right side of “Status”

– Tap on “Muted Updates”

– The list of muted statuses will then appear.

4. Viewing Friend’s Status

When users follow a specific channel, the statuses of friends in their contacts will appear as a series of circles at the top of the “Updates” tab. Unfortunately, many users have expressed their dissatisfaction with this new status display, as they can no longer preview their friend’s status before deciding to open it. However, WhatsApp Android users can navigate this issue unfollowing the channels they have joined to restore the list of friends’ statuses to its previous appearance.

To unfollow channels on WhatsApp and revert the status display back to normal, WhatsApp Android users can follow these steps:

– Open the followed channel

– Tap on the three dots icon located in the top right corner

– Select “Unfollow”

– Repeat these steps for all followed channels.

These are some of the key differences in WhatsApp before and after the introduction of the WhatsApp Channel feature. With this new feature, WhatsApp aims to provide a broadcasting platform that allows easy distribution of information for celebrities, public figures, and organizations.

Definitions:

– WhatsApp Channel/Saluran WhatsApp: A one-way broadcasting group that allows celebrities, public figures, and organizations to distribute information to their followers.

– Status: A feature in WhatsApp where users can share text, photos, videos, and GIFs with their contacts for a 24-hour duration.

