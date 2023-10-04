Woman loses RM213,700 to non-existent licensed money lending syndicate

A businesswoman in Perak, Malaysia has been conned out of RM213,700 a fraudulent “licensed money lending syndicate” that turned out to be non-existent. The victim, a 51-year-old businesswoman, came across an advertisement on Instagram for Kelvin Loan Sales Consultant (Ambank). Believing it to be a genuine lending service, she contacted the number provided.

The victim had intended to apply for a loan of RM70,000, but during the negotiations, she was instructed to carry out numerous financial transactions as processing fees for the loan. Over a span of six days, from September 11 to 16, she made 25 transactions to 16 different banks, totaling RM100,020, as directed the suspect.

In addition to the first fraudulent advertisement, the victim also came across another licensed money lenders advertisement on Instagram known as Syarikat Desmond Lai Pentagon Credit. She then applied for a RM60,000 loan. Similarly, she was asked to deposit money as processing fees and made 24 transactions to 14 different banks, incurring an amount of RM113,680.

Despite carrying out a total of 49 transactions, the victim did not receive the promised loan amounts. It was only when her attempts to contact the suspects failed that she realized she had been cheated.

The Perak police chief, Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri, stated that initial investigations revealed that the licensed money lending syndicate did not exist. The police are now actively pursuing the case, and the victim is urged to come forward and provide any further information that may assist in the investigation.

It is essential for individuals to exercise caution and conduct due diligence when engaging in financial transactions, particularly with online platforms and individuals they are unfamiliar with. It is advisable to verify the legitimacy of any lending service or individual before providing personal information or conducting financial transactions.

Sources:

– Perak police chief Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri