New Passenger Train Project to Connect Peoria and Chicago

Following the recent announcement the Federal Railroad Administration’s Corridor Identification and Development Program, a new passenger train project has gained momentum in the city of Peoria. The proposed route will connect Peoria to Chicago, with stops in La Salle-Peru, Utica, Ottawa, Morris, and Joliet. This development marks a significant step towards bringing Amtrak passenger rail to and from Peoria in the future.

Peoria Mayor Rita Ali expressed her optimism during a recent news conference, highlighting the collaboration and support from local, regional, and state officials. “This level of support and collaboration will help to achieve our goal of bringing Amtrak passenger rail to and from Peoria in the coming years,” Mayor Ali stated.

Former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood commended the project’s progress and emphasized the economic influence it will have on the communities along the route. He mentioned that although the infrastructure is already in place, the project’s completion may still be a decade away due to the complexities and costs involved.

The passenger rail project has the potential to greatly benefit the selected communities. Small businesses can expect increased traffic and economic opportunities as a result of the new rail stations. This was further confirmed a feasibility study conducted in July 2022, which demonstrated enough interest to support the proposed Amtrak train route.

For La Salle-Peru, the new rail connection is particularly exciting, with Starved Rock State Park attracting millions of visitors annually. La Salle Economic Development Director Curt Bedei expressed his enthusiasm for the project and the positive impact it can have on the region.

While the project is still subject to approval, the federal recognition of the Peoria-to-Chicago rail project places it among the national projects under consideration. The Illinois Department of Transportation and local stakeholders are expected to continue working together to explore the possibilities and advance the efforts to expand passenger service in Illinois.

For more information about the passenger rail project, visit the official website at www.peoriagov.org/394/Peoria-Passenger-Rail.