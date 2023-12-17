Vancouver Island Candidate Ordered to Stop Using Engineer Title

A recent ruling a British Columbia Supreme Court judge has ordered a Vancouver Island People’s Party of Canada candidate to stop identifying himself as an engineer. The decision comes in response to a lawsuit filed the province’s association of professional engineers and geoscientists, who claimed that the candidate’s use of the title was misleading and created an erroneous impression.

The judge, Justice Jan Brongers, found that the candidate, David Hilderman, had publicly described himself as an engineer in campaign materials and on social media, despite not being a member of the professional engineers association. This, according to the judge, was a breach of the province’s Professional Governance Act.

Hilderman, who holds a bachelor of applied sciences from the University of Regina and has worked in the electronics industry, disagreed with the association’s position. He argued that he was simply mentioning his educational background as part of his political campaign and not holding himself out as a professional engineer as defined the legislation.

The ruling highlights the importance of professional qualifications and the potential for confusion or misrepresentation when using certain titles without the appropriate credentials. It serves as a reminder that individuals should accurately represent their qualifications and professional affiliations to avoid misleading the public.

This case raises broader questions about the appropriate use and regulation of professional titles. In an increasingly digital age where anyone can claim expertise in a particular field, it becomes crucial to uphold standards and protect the public from false or misleading information.

As this ruling demonstrates, the misuse of professional titles can have legal consequences. It is a responsibility of both individuals and professional associations to ensure that the appropriate qualifications are met and maintained, ensuring transparency and trust in professional fields.