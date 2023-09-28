The People’s Choice Country Awards Set to Honor Country Music Stars

The highly anticipated People’s Choice Country Awards is scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 28th at 8 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the live stream of the award show on multiple platforms, including fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling. The star-studded event will feature performances and appearances some of the biggest names in country music.

Among the artists set to take the stage are Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, Wynonna Judd, Toby Keith, HARDY, Jelly Roll, Dan + Shay, and Kelsea Ballerini. The award ceremony will also include special accolades for Toby Keith and Wynonna Judd. Blake Shelton will present the Country Music Icon award to Toby Keith, while Wynonna Judd will be honored with The Country Champion award for her charitable work and social activism.

Nominees for various categories include Blake Shelton, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, and many more. The People’s Choice Country Awards will recognize artists for their achievements in categories such as Artist of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, Group/Duo of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Social Country Star of the Year, Song of the Year, Collaboration Song of the Year, Crossover Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Music Video of the Year, and Concert Tour of the Year.

Country music fans can catch all the action on NBC, and there are multiple streaming options available for those who prefer to watch online. Don’t miss this star-studded celebration of country music’s finest talents.

