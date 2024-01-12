Simu Liu Vows to Respect Taylor Swift at the People’s Choice Awards

Canadian actor and “Shang-Chi” star, Simu Liu, took to Twitter to reassure fans that he will not make any derogatory comments about Taylor Swift during his hosting gig at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards. This comes after comedian Jo Koy’s failed attempt to poke fun at Swift’s popularity during his hosting stint at the Golden Globe Awards.

Liu’s tweet read, “There will be no Taylor slander at the 2024 PCAs, that’s a personal guarantee.” The actor emphasized his respect for the pop star and made it clear that he does not support any negative comments about her.

During the Golden Globe Awards, when Koy made a joke about Swift and the NFL, it garnered a less-than-enthusiastic response from the audience. Social media users were quick to criticize Koy’s joke and expressed their disappointment. Koy later addressed the backlash during an interview on the KTLA 5 Morning News, stating that he didn’t understand why people were upset and that the joke was meant to be about the NFL’s use of cutaways.

Liu’s commitment to respecting Swift at the People’s Choice Awards is a welcome move for fans of the pop star. Swift herself is nominated for five awards, and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is nominated for Athlete of the Year. Liu is also nominated for an award for his role in “Barbie.”

In a statement provided NBC Universal, Liu expressed his gratitude for being given the opportunity to host the awards show and celebrate the achievements in pop culture of the past year. The People’s Choice Awards will be broadcasted on February 18 on NBC, E!, and Peacock.

With Liu’s assurance, fans can look forward to a night of celebration and positivity at the upcoming People’s Choice Awards.