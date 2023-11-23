The Importance of Declaring Earnings for Social Media Content Creators

The digital age has brought about exciting opportunities for young individuals seeking non-traditional career paths. With the rise of social media platforms, being a full-time content creator has become an increasingly popular aspiration, with nearly 19% of 18-26 year olds expressing a desire to make a living from creating content for these apps. This shift in career goals is highlighted in research conducted Just Entrepreneurs.

However, as with any profession, there are certain responsibilities that come with earning an income. Surprisingly, research from Quirky Digital has revealed that a significant portion of individuals earning money from social media have failed to declare their earnings to HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC). This oversight could have significant consequences for these content creators.

It is important to understand which earnings should be declared to HMRC. According to the HMRC, if you have earned money that is taxable and have not yet declared it, it is crucial to get in touch with them as soon as possible. Promptly addressing this issue will result in a more favorable review of your case. On the other hand, if you have already paid taxes on your earnings through other means, such as your regular employment, no further action is required. However, if you receive income from rental properties, capital gains, or self-employment, including creating monetized social media content, it is your responsibility to register as self-employed and declare that income.

Failing to declare your income is considered tax evasion, a serious offense that carries heavy penalties, including imprisonment. Therefore, it is imperative that individuals who have earned revenue from social media or other sources take immediate action and inform HMRC of their earnings.

Content creators must also be aware of the taxes they are expected to pay. According to Blackbullion, experts in financial management, if your gross income exceeds £1000, you are required to register with HMRC and complete a self-assessment tax return. In simpler terms, if you earn more than £83 per month outside of your full-time job, you must file a tax return. Additionally, if you generate a profit of over £6,000 from the sale of second-hand items, you may also owe capital gains tax.

To avoid any penalties or legal complications, content creators should mark their calendars for the next self-assessment deadline: January 31st, 2024. This provides ample time for individuals to gather all necessary information and ensure compliance with tax regulations.

It is crucial for content creators to recognize their accountability when it comes to their earnings and tax obligations. By promptly disclosing their income and adhering to tax requirements, they can maintain a positive relationship with HMRC while safeguarding their financial future.