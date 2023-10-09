Do You Remember Seeing Strange Lights Before Falling Asleep as a Kid?

As children, getting sent to bed early was often seen as a punishment. We longed for just another half an hour of playtime on Club Penguin. But now, as adults, going to bed early can feel like a luxurious treat. In fact, many of us even fondly reminisce about those stress-free nights of sleep from our childhood. It seems that we were not as unique as we thought, as it turns out that a large number of people experienced a similar phenomenon.

In a viral video, Dr. Semed Mezher reveals that “75 percent of people saw these lights just before going to sleep as a child.” The video showcases kaleidoscopic circles and blurred lights, sparking memories of nights spent closing our eyes in beloved car-shaped beds. Some people described these lights as colored pixels, floating stars, or distant galaxies.

Dr. Mezher explains that although the experience of seeing these lights varied among individuals, they were universally described as positive and created a desire to go to sleep in order to see them again. The peak age for experiencing these colorful lights appeared to be between four and seven years old, and sadly, most people reported that these lights disappeared as they grew into adulthood.

So what are these strange lights? They are called phosphenes and scientists have put forth three theories to explain their occurrence. The first theory is that direct mechanical stimulation to the eye triggers them. The second theory suggests that magnetic field interference could be the cause. Finally, there is the intriguing theory of biophotonic light, where the retina generates its own photons similar to a firefly.

Many TikTok users quickly recalled the kaleidoscope of colors that made them feel calm, while others shared that they used to squeeze their eyes tighter to try and see them. Some even described feeling like they were traveling through hyperspace or having a pattern of approaching lights that they considered as their friends.

So if you were one of the many who saw these lights as a child, know that you were not alone. And if you didn’t have the pleasure of experiencing them, you may find it fascinating to explore the accounts of others who did. Childhood memories, like these strange lights, have a way of evoking a sense of wonder and nostalgia.

