Frustration and Criticism Over Covid-19 Response Disclosed in WhatsApp Exchanges

New Light Shed on Government’s Covid-19 Handling as WhatsApp Conversations Surface

In a series of recently disclosed WhatsApp conversations, it has come to light that Dominic Cummings, former chief of staff to Boris Johnson, expressed his frustration and criticism regarding the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The messages, shared with the Covid-19 Inquiry, reveal Cummings’ dissatisfaction with what he perceived as a lack of planning and action when dealing with the outbreak.

Cummings vented his frustration to Michael Gove, stating that the Cabinet Office’s handling of the situation was “a joke” and their plan, as he puts it, was “obviously nonsense.” In a moment of anger, he even suggested holding a press conference to publicly declare that the government had abandoned the public. He added, rather controversially, that “people should be shot.” While his statement was undoubtedly provocative, it reflected the intensity of the situation at the time.

The exchanges also highlight Gove’s concerns about the government’s response. Quote (replace with descriptive sentence). He expressed that the government was “f****** up” and failing to seize crucial opportunities. His frustration stemmed from broader concerns about the Cabinet Office’s ability to deliver on the government’s priorities, including their response to the pandemic.

While these messages provide valuable insights into the internal frustrations of key government figures, it’s important to note that they were from a specific moment in time. Gove clarified that his primary focus was not solely on Covid-19 but rather on the overall effectiveness of the Cabinet Office.

It is evident that the government’s handling of the pandemic faced internal criticism and frustration. Now, as the Covid-19 Inquiry continues, these conversations will become crucial pieces of evidence in understanding the decision-making processes and responses that occurred during the early stages of the crisis.

