Toronto Graphic Designer Creates Spectacular Holiday Transformation of CN Tower

Nemya Begloo, a talented graphic designer based in Toronto, is gaining viral fame for his incredible video animations of iconic landmarks. In his latest creation, Begloo has reimagined the CN Tower, transforming it into a stunning Christmas spectacle.

The hyper-realistic animation shows the 553m high structure adorned with a massive Christmas tree. The tree is placed between the 360-degree viewing deck and the base of the needle, with a golden star topping the tower. This festive transformation has captured the attention of viewers, amassing over 698,000 views and 43,000 likes on TikTok.

Comments on the video reflect the initial confusion caused the realistic animation. People were left wondering if the tree was real or not. The humor in the comments adds to the lightheartedness of the video, with one user jokingly asking, “That’s crazy, where’s Drake going to sit now?”

Begloo has become known for his creative modifications of Toronto landmarks. In addition to the CN Tower Christmas animation, he has shared videos showcasing a double-decker streetcar and a TTC subway track filled with digital balloons. His unique perspectives and attention to detail have captivated online audiences.

While many appreciate Begloo’s animations, some viewers have pointed out minor errors in his edits. Despite the critique, Begloo’s work continues to garner significant attention.

Begloo’s journey as a content creator began when he immigrated to Canada. Wanting to familiarize himself with Toronto and establish a successful career, he turned to social media as a platform. With 50,000 followers on Instagram, Begloo is now seeking to expand his audience and connect with the Canadian community through TikTok.

Through his visually stunning animations, Begloo aims to showcase the beauty of Toronto and its attractions. His work not only highlights his talent as a graphic designer but also reflects the potential of this culturally diverse city. The success and motivation he has gained from his viral videos will undoubtedly propel him towards achieving his professional goals.