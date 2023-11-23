New Trend: Quitting Vaping in Solidarity with the Democratic Republic of Congo

Dozens of people are making a surprising decision to quit vaping, not because of health concerns, but as an act of solidarity with the people of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). This unexpected trend has gained traction on TikTok, where videos urging others to join in quitting vaping have gone viral.

The DRC is currently grappling with one of the world’s most complex humanitarian crises. Decades of instability and violence have caused approximately six million people to be displaced, facing hunger and gender-based violence. The conflict in the country is concentrated in the eastern provinces, which are rich in minerals like cobalt, an essential component of lithium-ion batteries used in electronics, including vapes.

With the rising demand for cobalt and other minerals used in advanced electronics, the mining industry has taken over extensive areas in the DRC, exacerbating displacement and conflict. This alarming situation has compelled TikTok users like Kristina (@itskristinamf) to research how they can support the Congolese people.

By quitting vaping, individuals hope to raise awareness about the link between cobalt mining and the ongoing crisis in the DRC. This practice has gained acclaim as a phenomenal way to express solidarity with the Congolese people, children globally, and the environment itself. The discarded vapes contribute to electronic waste, resulting in valuable materials like cobalt ending up in landfills.

Moreover, the repercussions of cobalt mining extend beyond the humanitarian crisis. Siddharth Kara, an expert on cobalt mining in the DRC, has described it as modern-day slavery. Miners, including young mothers, often work in hazardous conditions without proper protective equipment, earning a meager income of one or two dollars a day.

This unique trend exemplifies a new form of activism on social media platforms, where people come together to address global issues. Quitting vaping has become a symbolic gesture to stand in solidarity with the Democratic Republic of Congo and raise awareness about the ethical and environmental implications of cobalt mining.

FAQ:

Q: Why are people quitting vaping in solidarity with the Democratic Republic of Congo?

A: People are quitting vaping to show support for the Congolese people who are affected the humanitarian crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo. They want to raise awareness about the link between cobalt mining, used in vapes, and the ongoing conflict in the DRC.

Q: What is the significance of cobalt mining in the DRC?

A: Cobalt mining in the DRC is not only connected to the conflict but also poses significant dangers to the miners themselves. The mining industry’s exploitation of cobalt and other minerals has led to displacement, conflict, and hazardous working conditions, often involving child labor.

Q: How does quitting vaping contribute to this cause?

A: Quitting vaping is a symbolic gesture to draw attention to the ethical and environmental implications of cobalt mining. By reducing electronic waste, individuals aim to minimize the demand for cobalt, thereby indirectly supporting the Congolese people and combatting the negative consequences of mining.