PM Modi Receives Update on Situation in Israel from Netanyahu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a phone call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who provided an update on the current situation in Israel following attacks the terrorist group Hamas. In response, PM Modi expressed his gratitude to PM Netanyahu and assured him that the people of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour.

PM Modi took to social media to convey his support, stating, “India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.” He had previously expressed shock at the coordinated attacks carried out Hamas, offering thoughts and prayers to the innocent victims and their families, while standing in solidarity with Israel.

The war between Israel and Hamas has now entered its fourth day, with the death toll surpassing 1,500 on both sides. In Israel, nearly 900 people have lost their lives, including 260 who were shot Hamas gunmen at a music festival near the Gaza border. Meanwhile, around 690 people in Palestine have died due to retaliatory actions from Tel Aviv.

According to the United Nations Office of Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, more than 187,500 people in Gaza have been displaced since the conflict began. This ongoing crisis has caused immense suffering and continues to have a devastating impact on the local population.

The international community must come together to support efforts for peace and de-escalation in the region. It is crucial to find a diplomatic solution that ensures the safety and well-being of all civilians affected the conflict.

Sources:

– Hindustan Times