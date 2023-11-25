Nokia Ringtone Revealed: Uncovering the Musical Origins

A viral TikTok video has recently sparked a wave of nostalgia as it unveiled the surprising origin of the iconic Nokia ringtone. While Apple and Android dominate the smartphone market today, it’s easy to forget that there was a time when Nokia ruled the phone industry and left an unforgettable mark with its distinctive ringtone.

The video, shared talented guitarist Alexandra Whittingham, quickly captivated millions of viewers bringing back a flood of memories. Using her guitar skills, she flawlessly played the ringtone from yesteryear, prompting a collective recollection of the long-forgotten tune.

Contrary to popular belief, the Nokia ringtone is not its own creation, but rather a snippet from Francisco Tárrega’s classical guitar composition, “Gran Vals” (1902), often referred to as “Grande Valse.” Whittingham’s rendition on TikTok showcased only a few notes, instantly recognizable to those who grew up during the era of Nokia’s iconic brick phones.

The Nokia ringtone’s connection to Tárrega’s piece may come as a surprise to many, considering the stark contrast between the original composition and the shortened snippet used for the ringtone. TikTok users expressed their mixed feelings, with some lamenting the disconnection between the iconic soundbite and its musical roots.

Interestingly, Tárrega’s musical selection was not only chosen for its beautiful melodies but also for a more practical reason. According to Classic FM(www.classicfm.com), Nokia opted for Tárrega’s composition because the artist had long passed away, avoiding any expensive copyright issues. European law grants public access to musical works 70 years after the composer’s death, making Tárrega a convenient choice.

First featured in a Nokia 1011 phone commercial in 1992, “Grande Valse” later underwent a name change and became the official Nokia tune, solidifying its place in technology history.

