Majority of Job Seekers Admit to Checking Social Media Profiles of Potential Colleagues

In a recent survey conducted People Management, it was revealed that a majority of job seekers have admitted to viewing the social media profiles of their potential colleagues before accepting a job offer. Out of the 866 readers polled on LinkedIn, 45 percent confirmed that they had “stalked” their future colleagues on platforms such as LinkedIn, while the remaining 55 percent stated that they had not looked at their potential colleagues’ social media profiles when making their decision.

Interestingly, the study also indicated a generational divide in this behavior. Among Generation Z employees, 71 percent admitted to stalking their potential colleagues on LinkedIn, compared to only 48 percent of millennials and 33 percent of Generation X employees. Additionally, 72 percent of Gen Z workers reported that they had also reviewed their employer’s profile before accepting a job.

Experts in the field have commented on this trend, pointing out the significance of social media in people’s lives across all generations. Jemma Rawlins from HRLife highlighted that it has become the norm for candidates to conduct pre-interview research and look up their potential future team members. This is especially true for HR professionals who prioritize people and culture when considering job opportunities.

Some industry professionals argue that this trend is a result of the tight labor market and the ability for well-qualified candidates to be selective in their job search. Liz Sebag-Montefiore from 10Eighty suggests that checking out a company and its employees beforehand is a logical step for candidates who want to gain insight into the corporate culture and the potential for role development.

The survey also revealed that a significant percentage of Gen Z and millennial employees consider the average age of the workforce when deciding whether or not to accept a job offer. It was found that 35 percent of Gen Z employees socialize with their colleagues at least once a week, compared to only 8 percent of Generation X and 6 percent of Baby Boomers.

Kerry White from Macmillan Davies emphasizes the social element of work and the importance of employee engagement, particularly in relation to the increasing number of Gen Z workers entering the workforce. She states that candidates naturally want to know more about the people they will be working with and checking LinkedIn should be seen as a positive sign of thoroughness and commitment.

Overall, it is evident that the use of social media for researching potential colleagues is a common practice among job seekers, with younger generations being more active in this regard. Employers should recognize the significance of social media in attracting talent and consider how they showcase their company culture on these platforms.