Long-Abandoned Middle School Continues to Plague Akron Neighborhood

Residents in an Akron neighborhood are growing increasingly frustrated with the continued neglect of the long-abandoned Goodrich Middle School. From vandalism and fires to garbage dumping and non-functioning street lights, this derelict building has become a source of constant problems for the local community.

Twila Moss, a resident near the school, expressed her dismay, stating, “It’s horrific. We’re calling about this property almost every month.” The school, which shut down in 2010, has experienced a surge in vandalism in recent years, with the pandemic exacerbating the situation. Vandals have ransacked the building for scrap parts, while others have sought shelter from the cold breaking in.

Despite repeated appeals to the city for intervention, residents have received little assistance or response. Moss shared her frustration, saying, “The wait time is too long; it’s been too long. I just want them to do something as quickly as possible.”

Previous attempts to repurpose the building as a recreational center failed due to the extent of the vandalism. In December, Jimmy Gooden, the building’s current owner, announced plans to demolish the structure and replace it with new homes. However, the property must first go before the Vacant Building Registration Board for consideration of condemnation.

The City of Akron has acknowledged the issues at the school and ordered Gooden to secure the property. City workers have made numerous visits to the site throughout the year, witnessing the deteriorating condition of the building. Residents are encouraged to report any issues to 3-1-1 or call the non-emergency police line if they witness suspicious activity.

Unfortunately, until a decision is made regarding condemnation and demolition, the neighborhood will continue to suffer the consequences of the abandoned school. Moss warned, “It’s bad right now, and it’s going to get worse.”

Efforts to contact Gooden for a response have been unsuccessful.