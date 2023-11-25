The Rise of TikTok as a News Source: Challenges and Opportunities

Over the past few years, TikTok has transformed from a platform for viral videos to a hub for news consumption. A recent report from the Pew Research Center reveals that a growing percentage of adults in the United States are turning to TikTok for their daily dose of news. This trend presents both opportunities and challenges for news organizations.

While TikTok has traditionally been associated with light-hearted content, its detailed content moderation policies have made it difficult for news outlets to report on serious topics without losing important context or violating guidelines. However, the rise in users seeking news directly from TikTok is causing a shift in the content that people see on the app. Pew’s report indicates that the number of adults in the US who get news from TikTok has grown from three percent in 2020 to 14 percent in 2022. This sentiment is particularly popular among young adults aged 18 to 29, who make up the largest portion of TikTok users.

To meet the demand for news on TikTok, news organizations are having to adapt to the platform’s specific expectations and dynamics. Platforms like TikTok require news creators to respond in the comments, address popular misinformation, and build a community. Dave Jorgenson, the face behind the Washington Post’s TikTok account, emphasizes the importance of being present on TikTok as a source of news, stating that they aim to provide context and engage with users to address any confusion or misinformation surrounding a news story.

However, there are concerns about the potential for misinformation and lack of journalistic ethics on TikTok. News-branded creators who do not adhere to ethical standards may contribute to the spread of inaccurate information. Journalist and content creator Sophia Smith Galer points out the need for platforms to ensure that informative content is produced and shared safely.

As more newspapers and online media outlets increase their presence on TikTok, media literacy becomes crucial. Kelsey Russell, a media literacy influencer, strives to promote critical thinking and understanding of news articles through her videos on TikTok. She breaks down popular articles, analyzing their major findings and assumptions, in an effort to combat the lack of media literacy in younger generations.

The rising interest in news on TikTok is occurring at a time when legacy news organizations are experiencing job cuts and declining revenue. This shift in news consumption highlights the importance of meeting users where they are and delivering news in a format they prefer.

In conclusion, while TikTok’s emergence as a news source presents challenges for news organizations, it also opens up new opportunities to reach younger audiences and diversify the pool of news creators. The key lies in adapting to the platform’s dynamics, promoting media literacy, and maintaining journalistic ethics in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

What percentage of adults in the US get news from TikTok?

According to a report from the Pew Research Center, 14 percent of adults in the US get news from TikTok as of 2022.

Who are the main users of TikTok for news consumption?

Young adults, particularly those aged 18 to 29, make up the largest portion of TikTok users who turn to the platform for news.

How are news organizations adapting to TikTok as a news platform?

News organizations are adjusting their strategies to meet the expectations of the TikTok platform, including responding to comments, addressing misinformation, and building a community.

What are the concerns regarding news consumption on TikTok?

There are concerns about the potential for misinformation and lack of journalistic ethics on TikTok as news-branded creators who may not adhere to standards may contribute to the spread of inaccurate information.

How is media literacy being promoted on TikTok?

Media literacy influencers like Kelsey Russell are using TikTok to break down news articles, analyze their content, and promote critical thinking among users.