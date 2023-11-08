New Initiatives Needed to Tackle Online Abuse in Sports

Former rugby union referee Wayne Barnes has opened up about the online abuse he and his family faced following the World Cup final, highlighting the need for action against such harassment. Barnes, who has officiated a record 111 Tests, including five World Cups, spoke about the threats of violence and personal attacks he and his loved ones have received on social media. He emphasized that the abuse, which has become increasingly prevalent, goes beyond acceptable boundaries.

In an interview with BBC sports editor Dan Roan, Barnes expressed his concern about the worsening state of social media abuse and the negative impact it is having on the sports community. While he admitted being able to “compartmentalize” the negative side of social media directed at him, he struggled when his family became the target of abuse.

Barnes called for stronger action against individuals who engage in online abuse, urging prosecuting agencies to take the matter seriously. He emphasized the need for legislation to regulate social media sites and prevent such abuse, and encouraged governing bodies to consider steps they can take as well.

Moreover, Barnes stressed the importance of recognizing the human side of referees and officials. He referred to the incident involving football referee Anthony Taylor, who faced verbal abuse from fans at Budapest Airport. Barnes expressed his empathy and highlighted the fact that officials are also human beings with families who should not be subjected to such treatment.

The issue of online abuse in sports has gained attention in recent times, with athletes from various sports speaking out against it. Social media platforms have also taken steps to combat abuse, with Instagram introducing tools that allow users to filter out abusive messages.

As Barnes continues to advocate for the prevention of online abuse and improvements in the sports community, he also touched on the evolution of technology in officiating. Drawing on his experience in rugby union and football, he noted that while rugby union has made progress with the use of technology like the Television Match Official (TMO), football’s implementation of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system is still a work in progress. He emphasized the importance of involving fans and improving the fan experience to enhance sports across the board.

FAQ:

Q: What is the main issue discussed Wayne Barnes?

A: Wayne Barnes discusses the issue of online abuse directed towards referees and their families.

Q: What steps does Barnes suggest to tackle online abuse?

A: Barnes suggests holding accountable those who make threats online, implementing legislation to regulate social media sites, and involving governing bodies in finding solutions.

Q: How does Barnes emphasize the human side of referees?

A: Barnes refers to the incident involving football referee Anthony Taylor, highlighting the emotional impact on referees and the need for empathy towards them.

Q: What initiatives have social media platforms taken to combat abuse?

A: Social media platforms, such as Instagram, have introduced tools that allow users to filter out abusive messages.

Q: What does Barnes say about the evolution of technology in officiating?

A: Barnes discusses the progress made in rugby union with the Television Match Official (TMO) system and suggests that football’s implementation of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system is still a work in progress.