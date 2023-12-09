Climate Change Takes Priority Over Killer Thriller as Director Adam McKay Drops Out

In a surprising turn of events, director Adam McKay has made the decision to drop out of the highly-anticipated Netflix movie “Average Height, Average Build” in order to focus on a climate change-related production. This news has left fans disappointed and social media buzzing with mixed reactions.

“Average Height, Average Build” had all the ingredients for a thrilling crime film, with a star-studded cast including Robert Pattinson, Amy Adams, and Robert Downey Jr. Pattinson was set to portray a serial killer who enters the world of politics to manipulate laws in his favor, while Downey would have played a retired police officer obsessed with solving the case. The film promised a captivating cat-and-mouse game between the two characters.

However, McKay’s decision to prioritize his climate change project, which aims to raise awareness of the climate emergency, has left fans perplexed. Many have taken to social media to express their disappointment, questioning why McKay would abandon an idea he had written and pitched himself.

While some understand the director’s commitment to addressing urgent global issues, others criticize Netflix for canceling promising projects in favor of producing mediocre content. One user commented, “Netflix cancelling something good is what we’ve seen before. They probably gonna bring 5 more movies in the same budget with absolute trash story.”

The cancellation of “Average Height, Average Build” is undeniably a letdown for those who were eagerly awaiting its release. The film’s intriguing premise, coupled with the talented cast, had generated significant interest among movie enthusiasts.

As of now, there is no information regarding whether Netflix plans to replace McKay as the director or revive the project in the future. The disappointment surrounding this decision serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of the film industry and the challenges faced filmmakers in balancing their personal interests with audience expectations.

LADbible has reached out to Netflix for comment, but it remains to be seen whether the streaming service will shed light on the reasons behind this unexpected turn of events.