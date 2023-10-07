Reddit Users Shocked Slow Speed of Plane Takeoff

Reddit users were left stunned after watching a clip filmed from inside the cockpit of a plane during takeoff. The clip, shared on Reddit’s “Damn that’s interesting” subreddit, captured the attention of many viewers who were curious to see what takeoff looks like from the cockpit.

In the video, two pilots can be seen surrounded buttons, dials, and lights as they prepare for takeoff. The runway is illuminated with bright lights as the plane gathers speed before eventually lifting off into the sky.

Many viewers were surprised the seemingly slow speed of the plane during takeoff. Some comments expressed surprise at the speed, with one individual saying they expected the lights on the runway to move faster. Another viewer jokingly commented that the takeoff looked like a brisk walk.

However, other users pointed out that the perception of speed may be distorted due to the wide-angle camera used to film the clip. They explained that the lines on the runway are further apart than they appear, and the runway itself is longer than one might imagine.

For those interested in the actual speed of takeoff, aerocorner.com provides some insights. According to the publication, most commercial planes take off at speeds of around 160-180 mph, much faster than what is perceived in the video. Landing speeds are slightly slower, typically ranging from 150-165 mph.

Overall, the video provided a unique glimpse into the takeoff process from a pilot’s perspective. While the clip may have given the impression of a slow takeoff, it is important to consider the camera angle and the actual speed at which planes lift off. Taking these factors into account can help viewers better understand the mechanics of a safe and successful takeoff.

