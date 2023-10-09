Government Official Suggests Slipping People Through Childcare Waiting List

In a series of WhatsApp chats between former customer care official Ray Mizzi and former Transport Malta licensing director Clint Mansueto, it was revealed that “occasionally the odd person is slipped through” the waiting list for free childcare in Malta. Mansueto had reached out to Mizzi for assistance in getting his two children into a specific government-run childcare center.

The conversation continued over several months, with Mizzi promising to look into Mansueto’s childcare request. Mizzi acknowledged that the system exposes if someone is bumped up and stated that slipping through two individuals would be challenging. He suggested considering another nearby locality for childcare instead.

This revelation comes in the wake of Prime Minister Robert Abela’s praise for customer care officials who “helped” selected driving candidates obtain driving licenses more easily. Abela expressed disappointment that certain officials were not doing more to assist the public. However, this endorsement has raised concerns of preferential treatment and the potential for unqualified drivers on the road.

The Malta Employers’ Association criticized Abela’s comments, referring to them as an “invitation to anarchy.” Insurers and doctors have also expressed alarm over the safety risks posed unqualified drivers.

This new information adds to previous reports the Times of Malta, which exposed how top government officials, including former Transport Minister Ian Borg, were involved in recommending driving candidates for special treatment. Abela’s assistant Rachel Debono, who was previously a Transport Malta official, was also implicated in the practice.

The exchange between Mizzi and Mansueto highlights the potential for preferential treatment in the childcare system, mirroring the controversial practices in the licensing process. It remains to be seen how the government will address these allegations and ensure fairness and transparency for all citizens.

