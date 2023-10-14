Video of a “Glitch in the Matrix” Confuses TikTok Users

A recent TikTok video has left many users scratching their heads, as it appears to show a passenger plane frozen in mid-air. The video, filmed a passenger from another aircraft, has sparked a wave of confusion and speculation, with some users questioning whether it is a “glitch in the matrix.” While some are perplexed the footage, others have offered more rational explanations for the optical illusion.

The video, shared on Reddit, portrays a plane seemingly coming to a complete stop in the air. Many users expressed their bewilderment in the comment section, with one person recalling a similar experience in a car. They stated, “I saw a plane that was matched up with us and I’m like ‘uhhhh anyone else seeing this plane not moving?’ And I’m so glad everyone else saw it.”

However, some Redditors offered a more plausible explanation for the phenomenon. They suggested that a combination of a strong headwind, a low indicated airspeed, and the trickery of perspective could create the illusion of a stationary plane. Metro’s science and technology reporter, Jeff Parsons, echoed this sentiment, explaining that the motion of the car could counteract the slowing down of the plane, making it appear stationary.

While the video continues to baffle and fascinate viewers, it serves as a reminder of how perspective and environmental factors can influence our perception of reality. Whether it is truly a glitch in the matrix or a combination of optical effects, the video has certainly sparked a lot of discussion and intrigue online.

