Pirated Movies and TV Shows Uploaded as Bite-Sized Clips on TikTok

Short clips of pirated movies and television shows are being uploaded to popular social media platform TikTok, according to a report The Wall Street Journal. Users are sharing these copyrighted materials in sequences ranging from two to 10 minutes in length. By dividing a film or episode into multiple bite-sized clips, TikTok accounts can create continuous viewing experiences.

When a user searches for a movie title on TikTok, they may find fan videos or related content. However, the platform’s algorithm can also promote pirated clips, often labeled with generic titles like “Part 8,” on users’ For You pages. Once a user engages with one of these clips, the algorithm may surface more pirated content in their feed.

TikTok accounts that share pirated movies can accumulate hundreds of thousands of followers, comments, likes, and views. However, these accounts do not appear to generate revenue from the clips, as there are no sponsored posts or paid promotions. The length of these pirated clips can vary, with some lasting up to 10 minutes and others as short as two to three minutes.

TikTok claims to prohibit the posting of copyrighted material and offers a reporting mechanism for copyright holders. However, the nature of how these films are uploaded makes it difficult to effectively police them. Users often splice fragments of a movie together with other content to avoid detection copyright owners. Additionally, not all TikTok accounts upload the entire movie or television show.

Some experts suggest that entertainment companies may choose not to complain about pirated clips on TikTok because the platform could help generate interest and boost sales for the content. Anupam Chander, a professor of law and technology at Georgetown Law, explains that seeing their work reach a larger audience can be beneficial for copyright holders.

