Tipping on TikTok: A Growing Trend in Supporting Content Creators

Tipping has become a popular way to show appreciation and support for content creators on TikTok. According to a recent report data.ai, consumers are now spending over $11 million per day on tipping their favorite TikTokers. This surge in tipping activity has contributed to TikTok’s immense success, with the app predicted to reach the $15 billion milestone in 2024.

The tipping process on TikTok is facilitated through the app’s in-app coins currency. Users can purchase these coins and use them to both tip and gift content creators. The majority of gifting occurs during live videos, where users can send virtual gifts such as roses and hearts. Data.ai revealed that TikTok reached the $11 million milestone as its daily average in 2023, representing a 22% increase from the previous year.

TikTok initially introduced the tipping feature for a select number of users in 2021. To be eligible to receive tips, a creator must be over 17 years old, have at least 100,000 followers, and be located in specific countries. The tipping option appears on a creator’s profile page, allowing viewers to choose between preset tip amounts or enter a custom amount. According to TikTok’s terms of service, the creator receives the full tip amount, excluding transaction fees charged the payment provider.

It is important to note that tipping is just one of many potential revenue streams for TikTokers. They can also earn money through brand deals and the TikTok creator fund, which pays creators based on their post’s view count.

The decision to tip a TikToker is discretionary and subjective, according to etiquette expert Diane Gottsman. Unlike tipping waitstaff or cab drivers, which is expected, tipping content creators is a personal choice. While there are no definitive guidelines on how much to tip, some individuals may prefer to support smaller creators or those they feel a stronger connection with.

Gottsman emphasizes that tipping creators should never be seen as mandatory and that everyone has the freedom to make their own choices. Whether it’s a small contribution or a more generous tip, the act of tipping is a way for viewers to show their support and appreciation for the content they enjoy.

In conclusion, tipping has evolved into a significant aspect of the TikTok experience. As the platform continues to thrive and gain popularity, the monetary recognition provided tipping serves as a motivating factor for content creators to continue producing quality and engaging content.