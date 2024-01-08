Unconventional Food Combinations Take TikTok Storm

TikTok has introduced a new and divisive food trend called “rat snacking,” where TikTokers create quirky bite-sized combinations combining unexpected ingredients found in their kitchens. The hashtag #ratsnack has gained significant popularity on the platform, amassing over 12.6 million views.

One user, @eatkyoot, shared their peculiar rat snack consisting of plain crisps and chocolate. Another user, Abbey Sharp (@abbeyskitchen), combined Kraft singles, microwaved apple, cinnamon, and sugar to create what she described as one of the most unhinged snacks she had ever eaten.

The trend has caught on especially with Gen Z, and even made it into Waitrose’s annual food and drink report. The report highlights that the 18-24 age group snacks the most frequently, with social media platforms showcasing plates of artfully arranged and unusual snack combos.

Nutritionists have weighed in on the trend, expressing concerns about the consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPF) and ingredients high in salt and fat. However, they also acknowledge that some rat snacks pair UPF foods with healthier options, offering a better alternative to consuming UPF foods alone. For example, combinations like crisps and peanut butter or cured meats and fruit may provide a somewhat healthier relationship with food.

While unconventional, this trend encourages individuals to explore their creativity in the kitchen and not demonize specific food items. With the rising cost of living, the ability to experiment and make use of available ingredients can be seen as a positive aspect of this trend.

In conclusion, rat snacking has emerged as an unconventional and popular food trend on TikTok, captivating a younger audience. Despite nutritional concerns, it promotes a healthy relationship with food encouraging creativity and resourcefulness in the kitchen.