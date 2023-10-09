Netflix’s ‘Beckham’ UK Premiere Surprises Viewers with Director Choice

The recently released documentary series on Netflix, ‘Beckham’, has been gaining attention and sparking conversations since its debut. The four-part series delves deep into the life and career of David Beckham, exploring the highs and lows, the impact on his personal relationships, and providing a rare glimpse into the Beckham family’s home life. With contributions from notable figures like Gary Neville, Sir Alex Ferguson, Rio Ferdinand, and Victoria Beckham, it offers a comprehensive look at Beckham’s journey.

However, what has surprised many viewers is the fact that the series was directed and narrated Fisher Stevens, best known for his acting roles. Stevens, known for his role as Hugo Baker in the popular TV series ‘Succession’ and appearances in Wes Anderson films, brought his unique perspective to the documentary.

Despite initial surprise, viewers have praised Stevens for his direction and storytelling. Many expressed their enjoyment of the documentary and their appreciation for learning more about Beckham’s backstory.

In an interview with The Guardian, Stevens revealed that it was Leonardo DiCaprio who recommended him to Beckham. DiCaprio, who had seen Stevens’ work on documentaries like ‘Before the Flood’ and the TV drama ‘Palmer’, believed that Stevens could bring the necessary emotional depth to the Beckham documentary.

Overall, the choice of Fisher Stevens as the director of ‘Beckham’ has been a pleasant surprise for viewers. It serves as a reminder that behind every successful project, there are individuals with diverse talents and backgrounds who can provide a fresh perspective. The documentary is now available for streaming on Netflix.

