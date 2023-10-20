TikToker Uses “Consensual Doxxing” to Educate About Online Privacy

Kristen Sotakoun, a 33-year-old content creator on TikTok, has gained over 1.1 million followers posting videos about “consensual doxxing.” While the term itself may seem contradictory, Sotakoun uses it in a facetious manner to describe her online activity of lightly stalking people with their consent in order to raise awareness about online privacy.

Consensual doxxing refers to the act of publicly exposing someone’s personal information, such as their home address or phone number, with their permission. Sotakoun approaches this process like a puzzle and enjoys the challenge of finding information about people’s lives based on the clues they provide online.

Although some people may criticize Sotakoun’s use of the term, she emphasizes that she only engages in doxxing activities when explicitly requested the individuals involved. Her intention is to educate people about the amount of personal information they unknowingly share online.

While Sotakoun’s videos have garnered attention and popularity on TikTok, experts warn about the potential dangers of doxxing when used with malicious intent. Kimberly Vered Shashoua, a licensed clinical social worker, highlights that these videos could provide harmful individuals with the knowledge and techniques to harass or harm others.

Sotakoun acknowledges that her approach to consensual doxxing is not foolproof, as some individuals have private profiles or minimal online presence that makes it difficult to find their information. Nevertheless, she estimates that she can find about 70% to 80% of the people whose birthdays she looks up.

Brad Fulton, an associate professor, suggests that consensual doxxing can serve as a useful tool for individuals to understand the extent of their online exposure. By showcasing how easily she can find personal information through social media, Sotakoun aims to encourage others to be more proactive in protecting their privacy.

While some people have reached out to Sotakoun for assistance in solving actual cases, she leaves such matters to professionals. Her ultimate goal is to raise awareness about online privacy and encourage people to take better precautions to safeguard their personal information on the internet.

Overall, Sotakoun’s videos on consensual doxxing have sparked both positive and negative reactions. While some viewers may misuse the information she shares, Sotakoun hopes that her content will ultimately contribute to a greater understanding of online privacy and prompt individuals to take steps to protect themselves online.

